Rotary Club Luncheon Highlights Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Impact in South Texas

Featured from Left to right: Rotarian Leonora Garcia, Rotary President, Greg Keller, Joe Gonzalez (from Driscoll) and Rotarian Donald Drefke

Joe Gonzalez Shares Driscoll Children’s Hospital Expansion in the Valley at Rotary Club Meeting

At a recent McAllen Rotary Club luncheon held at the Pasta Company, Joe Gonzalez, Director of Facilities and Project Manager for Driscoll Children’s Hospital, provided an insightful presentation on the hospital’s expansion into the Rio Grande Valley. The event highlighted the hospital’s rich history and its commitment to providing comprehensive pediatric care.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital: A Legacy of Care

Joe Gonzalez opened his presentation by discussing the legacy of Clara Driscoll, whose family’s wealth from cattle, oil, and property laid the foundation for the hospital in Corpus Christi. Clara Driscoll’s vision for providing care to indigent children led to the establishment of the hospital in 1954. Gonzalez shared interesting anecdotes about Clara Driscoll’s contributions, including her role in preserving parts of the Alamo and her influence in local development.

Expansion into the Rio Grande Valley

Gonzalez detailed the five-year journey to build a new hospital in the Valley, culminating in the completion of a state-of-the-art facility. The new hospital offers a full spectrum of pediatric specialties, including cardiology, nephrology, orthopedics, and more. The facility is equipped with advanced medical technology, such as a 640-slice CT scanner that minimizes radiation exposure for children and a 1.5 Tesla MRI with customizable LED lighting to reduce patient anxiety.

Innovative Programs and Community Impact

One of the standout features of the new hospital is its pediatric residency program, designed to retain medical talent in the Valley. Gonzalez explained that after establishing the hospital, it will take two years to apply for the residency program, which aims to provide more specialized care locally.

The hospital also offers a Child Life program to help children understand medical procedures in a comforting way, as well as therapy dogs to ease stress and anxiety. Gonzalez highlighted the importance of having a local facility to reduce the burden on families who previously had to travel to Corpus Christi for specialized care.

Addressing High-Risk Pregnancies

The hospital’s Maternal Fetal Department focuses on high-risk pregnancies, ensuring that both mother and child receive optimal care. The NICU is equipped to handle the most critical cases, with technology that automatically updates medical records, allowing nurses to spend more time providing direct patient care.

Community Engagement and Support

Gonzalez encouraged community involvement, highlighting opportunities to support Driscoll Children’s Hospital through volunteer work and donations. The hospital’s dedication to providing care regardless of a family’s ability to pay was emphasized, with over $44 million in charity care provided last year.

Looking Ahead

As Driscoll Children’s Hospital continues to expand its reach in South Texas, the new facility in the Rio Grande Valley stands as a testament to Clara Driscoll’s enduring legacy and the hospital’s commitment to providing exceptional pediatric care.

