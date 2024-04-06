Man Charged with Animal Cruelty After Hoarding Raid in La Grulla

In a follow-up to yesterday’s animal hoarding raid, Antonio Morley made his initial court appearance today, facing multiple charges related to animal cruelty. Morley is accused of 68 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, and his bond has been set at a substantial $136,000.

The raid, which took place at Morley’s residence on the 300 block of Fern Avenue in La Grulla, uncovered a distressing scene. Rescuers found nearly 70 animals, including dogs, cats, birds, and even a turtle, living in deplorable conditions. These animals have since been taken into the care of Palm Valley Animal Shelter and other local animal services, where they will receive the attention and medical treatment they desperately need.

The case has sparked outrage and concern in the community, highlighting the need for vigilance and reporting of suspected animal abuse. As the legal process unfolds, many are hoping for justice for the animals involved and a resolution that prevents future incidents of this nature.

The Palm Valley Animal Shelter and other organizations involved in the rescue are working diligently to rehabilitate the animals and will likely seek new homes for them once they are deemed healthy and ready for adoption.