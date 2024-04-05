Second Animal Hoarding Case in a Week: McAllen PD Rescues Dozens of Animals

McAllen Police Department has made an arrest following an investigation into animal hoarding. Officers raided a home at the 300 block of Fern Avenue, uncovering a distressing scene with several animals in dire conditions.

Faith Wright, the director of Pond Valley Animal Society, reported that six dogs, one parrot, one turtle, and upwards of 60 cats were rescued from the premises. “I’m proud that neighbors are starting to call in and report suspicious behavior in their neighborhood,” Wright stated, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance.

The animal welfare organization is reaching out to individuals who may be overwhelmed with the number of animals in their care. “Reach out to us. Let us talk to you. Let us figure out what we can do for you,” Wright urged. The rescued animals will now be under the care of Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) and other local shelters.

This incident marks the second case of animal hoarding in McAllen in less than a week. Earlier, Sydney Wells and Leticia Sanders were charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty after nearly 100 animals were rescued from their home.

McAllen officials have stated that the current case remains under investigation. Residents who wish to assist in fostering the rescued animals are encouraged to contact Palm Valley Animal Society at (956)278-0702.

For more updates on this story and other local news, visit foxrgv.tv. The community’s involvement is crucial in addressing animal hoarding and ensuring the well-being of vulnerable animals.