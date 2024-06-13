Laguna Madre Boating Accident Claims One Life, Another Survivor Rescued

Man Dies in Boating Accident in Laguna Madre: Coast Guard Investigates

We begin this evening with new information regarding a tragic boating accident that occurred yesterday morning in Laguna Madre. At around 11 a.m., two individuals were swept away on their boat by a passing barge, causing the vessel to go underwater. U.S. Coast Guard officials report that a Good Samaritan was able to recover the men from the water.

One of the individuals survived the incident, while the other unfortunately passed away. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time as authorities work to notify next of kin. The U.S. Coast Guard continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Officials emphasize the importance of boating safety, recommending that all boat riders always wear life jackets and use proper signals before turning to avoid such tragic incidents.

The Coast Guard’s investigation aims to uncover further details about what led to the accident and ensure measures are in place to prevent similar occurrences in the future.