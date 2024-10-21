Search Underway for Missing SpaceX Employee Swept Away at Boca Chica Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for SpaceX employee Kevin Edward Escobar, who was last seen at Boca Chica Beach and swept away by currents.
Published October 21, 2024
Authorities are conducting an extensive search for Kevin Edward Escobar, a SpaceX employee who went missing at Boca Chica Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Escobar was last seen early this morning before being swept away by strong currents. Escobar, described as 5’8″ and wearing black shorts with no shirt, was last spotted near the shoreline.
Search and Rescue Efforts
The U.S. Coast Guard, in collaboration with several government agencies, including the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, is spearheading the search effort. The Coast Guard has already covered 164 square nautical miles in search patterns, with both air and water teams deployed in the area.
A Coast Guard representative stated, “We were notified of a missing male who was swept off the beach by local currents.” Despite the extensive search, no new information has been provided on Escobar’s whereabouts.
Ongoing Investigation and How to Help
The search for Escobar is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 1-877-872-4912. With assistance from local fire and police departments, search teams remain hopeful as they continue to cover additional areas.
The community is encouraged to stay alert and report any potential leads as efforts to locate Escobar intensify.
