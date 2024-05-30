Laguna Madre District Announces Water Supply Shutdown for Hydrant Relocation

The Laguna Madre Water District has announced a temporary shutdown of the water supply this morning, impacting several areas of South Padre Island. The shutdown is scheduled to take place from 8:30 AM until noon to facilitate the relocation of a fire hydrant.

Areas Affected

Residents living on Morningside Drive, Morningside Circle, and Laguna Circle will be affected by the water shutdown. Officials have highlighted these areas on the map to ensure residents are aware of the specific locations impacted.

Preparation and Recommendations

Officials are urging customers to store water in containers ahead of the shutdown to ensure they have adequate water for use during the outage. This precaution will help mitigate any inconvenience caused by the temporary lack of water supply.

Contact Information

For any questions or concerns regarding the water shutdown, residents can contact the Laguna Madre Water District at (956) 943-2626.