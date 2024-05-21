Body of Harlingen Teen Found After Rip Current Tragedy at South Padre Island

In a tragic incident, the body of a 13-year-old Harlingen teenager who was swept away by a rip current at South Padre Island has been found. The girl, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was recovered last night, two miles north of Beach Access 5, where she was last seen on Sunday morning.

Details of the Incident

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with local agencies, had been searching for the girl since she went missing on Sunday morning. Preliminary reports indicated that she was pulled in by a rip current while swimming on South Padre Island.

At 7:15 AM on Sunday, the Cameron County Park Rangers received a call reporting two swimmers in distress, 0.25 miles north of County Beach Access 5. While the younger swimmer, also a teenager, was rescued, the teenager from Harlingen remained missing and was no longer visible. Authorities later confirmed that she had drowned.

Safety Warnings from Authorities

In light of this tragedy, authorities are urging beachgoers to exercise caution when in the water. “You have to be aware of the undertow, the currents underneath the water. They will pull you in,” a spokesperson from the Park Rangers Office advised. “If you don’t know how to swim, don’t get into deeper water. Stay on the shoreline and always try to swim with somebody to accompany you.”

Community Response and Support

The loss has deeply affected the Harlingen community, and many are expressing their condolences to the family of the young girl. The importance of water safety, especially regarding rip currents, is being emphasized to prevent such tragic events in the future.

Ongoing Investigation

As the community mourns, the investigation into the incident continues. Authorities are also working on increasing awareness about the dangers of rip currents to ensure the safety of all beachgoers.