Family Tragedy: Nephew Charged in Uncle’s Murder Over Roosters

Aaron Cervantes Charged with Capital Murder in Mission Shooting

In a tragic turn of events, Aaron Cervantes has been charged with capital murder following the shooting death of his uncle, Fernando Madrid, in Mission, Texas. Cervantes appeared in court this afternoon where he was arraigned and held on a $2 million cash surety bond.

The incident occurred yesterday around four in the morning at a home near the 5700 block of North Dauphin Road in rural Mission. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Fernando Madrid, 54, deceased from a gunshot wound.

County investigators revealed that Cervantes arrived at his uncle’s house with a gun, allegedly attempting to steal some roosters. An argument ensued between the two men, during which Cervantes is accused of shooting his uncle. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed Madrid’s death at the scene.

Due to the severity of the crime and Cervantes’ legal status, combined with the close proximity to Mexico, Justice of the Peace Jerry Munoz set Cervantes’ bond at $2 million. This high bond reflects the serious nature of the charges and the potential flight risk.

“The individual, Aaron Cervantes, is being charged with the first-degree felony of capital murder,” reported Samantha Ruiz, who was present in court. The Sheriff’s Office has stated that this remains an ongoing investigation, with additional details likely to emerge as they continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

The community of Mission has been left in shock by the violent nature of the crime, especially given that it involved family members. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and make an anonymous report by calling (956) 668-8477.

This case highlights the devastating impact of family disputes that escalate into violence. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring justice is served and is working diligently to uncover all the facts surrounding this tragic event.

As the investigation continues, authorities will seek to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and any underlying issues that may have contributed to the altercation. The community’s cooperation and support will be crucial in bringing this case to a close and providing some measure of justice for Fernando Madrid and his grieving family.