Texas Rangers Investigate Death of Hidalgo County Inmate

The Texas Rangers have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hidalgo County Jail. The incident occurred early this morning when jail staff found 58-year-old Juan Andres Guerra unconscious in his cell.

Details of the Incident

At approximately 1 AM, Hidalgo County jail staff discovered Guerra in an unresponsive state. Despite immediate efforts to revive him, Guerra was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preexisting Conditions

Authorities have disclosed that Guerra had several preexisting medical conditions and was on medication at the time of his death. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Guerra’s death was the result of medical complications.

Autopsy Report

A justice of the peace ordered an autopsy, which confirmed that Guerra died due to medical complications. The Texas Rangers are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all protocols were followed and to determine the exact circumstances leading to Guerra’s death.

Ongoing Investigation

The Texas Rangers’ investigation will include a review of Guerra’s medical history, the care he received while in custody, and the procedures followed by jail staff. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the investigation.

For further updates and information, residents are encouraged to follow local news and official announcements from the Texas Rangers and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Information

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office : Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Phone: (956) 383-8114