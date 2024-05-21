Family Tragedy: Teen Charged with Killing Uncle in Edinburg

Teen Charged with Murder in Edinburg Shooting Incident

A 17-year-old, Alberto Quintana, has been formally charged with the murder of Alvi Aristegui Puyg. The charges were brought against him this afternoon at the Edinburg Municipal Court, following his arrest last night.

Incident Details

Edinburg Police Department (Edinburg PD) officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Pine Oak Drive to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a deceased 43-year-old male, later identified as Alvi Aristegui Puyg. Through their investigation, the officers determined that the suspect, Alberto Quintana, was involved in the shooting and arrested him shortly thereafter.

Legal Proceedings and Bond

Quintana was charged with murder and received a $1.5 million bond. The severity of the charge reflects the gravity of the incident and its impact on the community and the victim’s family.

Exclusive Interview with the Suspect’s Father

In an exclusive interview, Quintana’s father revealed that the victim was his nephew. He explained that the situation escalated from a discussion to aggression, ultimately leading to the fatal shooting. “It was a discussion that escalated until it got to the point of aggression, and then my son fired the shot,” he stated. The father also confirmed that the gun used in the shooting belonged to him and expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation by Edinburg PD.

Call for Information

As the investigation continues, Edinburg PD urges anyone with additional information about the case to come forward. Those with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.

Community Impact

This tragic incident has deeply affected the Edinburg community, highlighting the devastating consequences of familial disputes that escalate to violence. The Edinburg Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating the case and ensuring justice is served.