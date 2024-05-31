Argument Over Roosters Leads to Deadly Shooting in Rural Mission

Family Dispute Over Roosters Ends in Tragic Capital Murder in Hidalgo County

In a shocking incident in rural Mission, a family argument over the ownership of roosters ended in a deadly shooting, resulting in the death of 54-year-old Fernando Madrid and the arrest of his nephew, Aaron Cervantes. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a call early this morning at a residence near the 5700 block of North Dauphin Road.

The Fatal Dispute

According to authorities, the dispute began as an argument over the ownership of roosters. The situation quickly escalated, leading to Cervantes allegedly shooting his uncle, Fernando Madrid. Deputies arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. and found Madrid with a gunshot wound.

EMS Confirms the Tragedy

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were promptly called to the scene and confirmed that Madrid had succumbed to his injuries. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Arrests and Investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated that they arrested Aaron Cervantes at the scene. Another man was also detained but was later cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the shooting.

“Cervantes is being held at the Hidalgo County Jail and will face a judge tomorrow for his arraignment,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting to ensure justice is served.

Contact Information

For more information or to provide tips, please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477 or via the “P3 TIPS” smartphone application.