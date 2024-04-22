Experts Warn: QR Code Scams on the Rise, Know Before You Scan

The Dark Side of QR Codes: A New Wave of Cyber Scams

QR codes have become a fixture in our digital lives, found everywhere from restaurant menus to concert tickets. However, this convenience also brings heightened risks as cybercriminals craft new scams using these codes. Recent alerts from cybersecurity experts emphasize the need for caution when encountering QR codes, especially in public spaces.

Understanding QR Code Scams

A QR code scam typically involves a code that, once scanned, redirects the user to a fraudulent website. Here, they may be tricked into making payments that do not reach the intended parties or unknowingly download malware that compromises their device. “Consumers encounter QR fraud in many places, particularly at public events and parking areas,” noted a cybersecurity expert during a recent briefing.

Reports of Fraudulent QR Codes

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has noted an uptick in reports where scammers distribute letters or emails embedded with QR codes that lead to phishing sites. These activities aim to harvest personal information or financial details from unwary victims.

How to Protect Yourself

To combat QR code scams, follow these guidelines:

Verify the Source: Before scanning a QR code, ensure it is from a trusted sender or organization. Avoid Making Payments: If a QR code leads to a payment prompt, verify the legitimacy of the request through alternative contact methods. Use Secure QR Scanners: Some smartphone apps offer QR scanners that can check the safety of a link before accessing it. Report Suspicious QR Codes: If you suspect a QR code is part of a scam, report it to the BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/Scamtracker.

Expert Advice

Experts recommend treating QR codes with the same caution as any link or download from the internet. “If you’re unsure about a QR code, it’s better to err on the side of safety and not scan it,” advises a representative from the BBB.

Conclusion

As QR code usage grows, so does the potential for fraud. By staying informed and vigilant, consumers can continue to enjoy the convenience of QR codes without falling prey to scams. For ongoing updates and tips on avoiding QR code scams, visit BBB.org/Scamtracker.

