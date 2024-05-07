Alert: Scammers Impersonate Officers in Cameron County

Cameron County Faces Surge in Scam Calls

Residents of Cameron County are being targeted by scammers impersonating local law enforcement officers, as reported by the Sheriff’s Office. These fraudulent callers are deceitfully seeking personal information and falsely demanding payments for unpaid taxes and fines.

Understanding the Scam

According to local authorities, these scammers are using sophisticated tactics to convince residents that they are speaking with real officers. The callers often use threats and urgency to pressure individuals into making hasty decisions, typically asking for immediate payment through untraceable methods.

Authorities Advise Vigilance

The Sheriff’s Office strongly advises the community to remain vigilant. “Do not provide any personal information or make payments over the phone,” a spokesperson emphasized. Residents are encouraged to hang up immediately and report the incident to local authorities if they suspect they are being targeted by scammers.

Steps to Take if Targeted

If you believe you have been a victim of such a scam, it’s crucial to act quickly:

Contact your local law enforcement directly using a known and trusted number.

Report the incident to help prevent further scams.

Monitor your financial accounts and consider placing fraud alerts with credit bureaus if necessary.

By staying informed and cautious, residents can help safeguard themselves and their community from these deceptive tactics.

