Edinburg Police Alert: Beware of New Medicare-Related Phone Scam

Edinburg Police Issue Warning on New Medicare Phone Scam

The Edinburg Police Department has alerted the public to a concerning rise in phone scams where criminals claim to be affiliated with Medicare. This latest scam has even targeted officials within the department, demonstrating the scammers’ audacity and the sophistication of their tactics.

According to local authorities, the scam involves callers fraudulently identifying themselves as representatives of Medicare, misleadingly associating themselves with the City of Edinburg. These callers attempt to extract personal information from unsuspecting individuals, posing significant risks to their privacy and financial security.

“The best action is to hang up immediately if you suspect the call is a scam,” advised a spokesperson from the Edinburg Police Department. “It’s crucial never to divulge personal information such as your Social Security number, Medicare ID, or financial details over the phone unless you are absolutely sure of the caller’s identity.”

The police are urging all residents to be vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited calls, especially those that request personal information. If you receive such a call, it is advised to hang up and contact Medicare directly through their official number to verify any claims made over the phone.

Residents who believe they may have been targeted by this scam are encouraged to report the incident to the Edinburg Police Department. This helps law enforcement track the scam’s prevalence and potentially catch those responsible.

For more information on how to protect yourself from phone scams and to report suspicious activities, please visit the Edinburg Police Department’s official website or the Federal Trade Commission’s consumer information page.