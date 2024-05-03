Beware of New Scam Impersonating SNAP and TANF Programs

New Scam Alert: Fraudsters Posing as SNAP and TANF Representatives

The community is on high alert as a new scam targeting beneficiaries of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) has been identified. Scammers, posing as officials from these programs, have been contacting Lone Star Cardholders, cunningly spoofing their caller IDs to appear as if the call is coming from the Lone Star Card Helpdesk.

These fraudsters are attempting to coax personal information and details related to Lone Star Cards from unsuspecting individuals. “If you receive a call asking for personal information or details about your Lone Star Card, it is crucial to hang up immediately,” advised a spokesperson from the local consumer protection agency.

Given the sophistication of these fraudulent schemes, where caller IDs can be manipulated to seem legitimate, it is essential for cardholders to be vigilant. Authorities stress that representatives from SNAP, TANF, or any associated services will never ask for sensitive information over the phone in an unsolicited call.

If you suspect that you’ve received a fraudulent call or if you inadvertently shared personal information, it is advised to contact the agency directly using the official contact details found on their website. This step ensures that you are speaking to the actual agency and taking the necessary precautions to protect your personal and financial information.

Community members are encouraged to report such incidents to help prevent further occurrences and to assist others in recognizing and avoiding similar scams. For more information on how to safeguard your personal information and to report scams, visit the official SNAP or TANF websites.