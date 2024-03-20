Details Emerge in Mission PD Shooting: Veteran Officer and Suspect Hospitalized

Mission PD Provides Updates on Officer-Involved Shooting

In a recent press conference, Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres shed light on the officer-involved shooting that occurred last week. According to Chief Torres, the incident took place on Saturday when a patrol officer, later identified as Sergeant Adrian Alejandro, a 16-year veteran of Mission PD, encountered a suspicious individual near the 5200 block of FM 494.

The encounter escalated, resulting in the sergeant being shot in the lower torso with a shotgun. In response, Sergeant Alejandro returned fire, striking the individual twice with his pistol. Currently, Alejandro is in stable condition at a local hospital, while the suspect’s identity has yet to be disclosed, and no charges have been filed against him.

“We have not interviewed our sergeant or the suspect due to their status at the hospital,” Chief Torres stated, emphasizing the difficulty in providing further details at this time. The motive for the shooting and the charges the individual will face remain unknown.

The Mission community is rallying behind Sergeant Alejandro, with a prayer service scheduled for tomorrow at the B.T. Church on the Sherryland campus (4229 E. Expy 83), beginning at 6 p.m.

The case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, with the Mission Police Department conducting its own internal investigation.

For more information on this developing story, visit foxrgv.tv.