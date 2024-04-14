Three Suspects Arraigned Following Early Morning Bar Shooting in San Juan

Escalation at San Juan Bar Ends in Multiple Arrests

In the early hours of yesterday morning, what began as a typical night at a local San Juan bar escalated into violence, resulting in a shooting that left two individuals wounded. Today, three suspects were arraigned for their involvement in the incident, facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Incident and Arrests

The shooting occurred at a bar located on the 300 block of West Business 83, where San Juan Police Department, assisted by multiple agencies, responded to reports of gunfire. According to San Juan PD’s press release, officers were able to swiftly execute arrest warrants on Severo Cortez Garcia, Severo Garcia Junior, and Daniel Garcia.

In addition to the assault charges, Severo Cortez Garcia and Daniel Garcia were also found to have ICE detainers, adding a layer of complexity to their legal proceedings. The presence of the detainers suggests additional federal interest in these individuals, possibly due to their immigration status.

Condition of the Victims

Authorities confirmed that two victims of the shooting are currently in stable condition. The quick response of emergency services ensured that the victims received prompt medical attention, which was crucial in stabilizing their injuries.

Community Reaction and Law Enforcement Response

The incident has shaken the local community, prompting calls for increased security measures in nightlife establishments. “Our focus is on the safety and security of all patrons and residents,” stated a spokesperson for San Juan PD. “This event is a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance in public places.”

In response to the shooting, San Juan PD is considering strategies to prevent such incidents in the future, including partnering with bar owners to enhance security protocols.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, San Juan PD has appealed to the public for any additional information that may assist in understanding the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The department has urged witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward to help ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable.

For further details on this incident or to report information related to the case, please contact:

The community hopes for a swift and just resolution to this case, as the city works to restore peace and ensure safety for all its residents.