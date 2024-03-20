Donna Family Displaced by House Fire: Community and Red Cross Rally to Provide Aid

Swift Action by Donna Firefighters Prevents Tragedy in House Fire

In the city of Dana, fire crews displayed remarkable efficiency as they responded to a house fire at 515 North Seventh Street around 10 p.m. last night. The Donna Fire Department managed to extinguish the blaze within just 10 minutes, preventing a potentially devastating situation.

The fire, which officials believe was caused by an electrical short circuit, originated in a bedroom of the two-story house. Thankfully, the home’s four occupants were evacuated safely. Among them, a six-year-old girl was taken to Edinburg’s Children’s Hospital for observation, though no major injuries were reported.

In the aftermath of the fire, the displaced family is seeking aid from fire victim support organizations. “Yes, I did make contact and refer them to the American Red Cross, and I also made contact with the local county community service program this morning,” a fire department official stated. These organizations are now working to provide the necessary support to the family during this challenging time.

Despite the quick extinguishing of the fire, crews worked diligently throughout the night to extinguish any possible hotspots at the property, ensuring that the fire was completely under control.

