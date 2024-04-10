Weslaco Family’s Dream Home Reduced to Ashes in Devastating Fire

Tragedy struck a Hidalgo County family when their home was engulfed in flames, leaving them without a roof over their heads. The fire occurred in Weslaco, where a family had recently celebrated the purchase of their mobile home just a year ago. The incident happened yesterday around 1:30 PM when the homeowner arrived to find smoke and flames emerging from beneath her residence.

Miraculously, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The homeowner, who was returning with her daughter and daughter-in-law, attempted to extinguish the blaze with water buckets, but it was too late. The Weslaco Fire Department, along with the family’s relatives, quickly arrived on the scene to help, but the damage was already done.

The exterior of the mobile home may seem unscathed, but the interior tells a different story. The homeowner revealed that a candle she had left lit exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly from the floor upwards. Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez has declared the mobile home uninhabitable and a health hazard due to the extensive smoke damage. He advised against residing in a structure that has experienced a fire until it has been thoroughly cleaned and remediated.

The family is currently staying in a hotel provided by the county but is in desperate need of assistance, including food and clothing for both men and women. This devastating event serves as a reminder of the dangers of leaving candles unattended and the importance of fire safety measures in every household.

For those looking to support the affected family or learn more about fire safety, please visit foxrgv.tv/weather for further information and resources.

If you wish to offer assistance to the family or require fire safety advice, you can contact the Weslaco Fire Department at (956) 968-3181.