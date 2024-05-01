Check Your Freezer: H-E-B Issues Recall for Select Creamy Creations Ice Cream Packs

Important Recall Notice from H-E-B

H-E-B, the popular grocery chain, has issued a voluntary recall for select 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of its Creamy Creations ice cream, citing potential metal contamination. The recall affects products distributed across all H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores in Texas and Mexico.

The affected flavors include:

Creamy Creations Chocolate Ice Cream (12 pack)

Lime/Orange Sherbet Combo (12 pack)

Homemade Vanilla/Chocolate Combo (12 pack)

These products have been promptly removed from store shelves to ensure customer safety. Fortunately, no injuries related to this issue have been reported so far.

Customers who have purchased these products are advised not to consume them. Instead, they can return the products to any store where they were purchased for a full refund. “Customer safety is our top priority, and we take every precaution to ensure the quality and safety of our products,” stated an H-E-B spokesperson.

For those seeking more information or assistance, H-E-B Customer Service is available at 1-855-432-4438 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. This recall is part of H-E-B’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and customer care.