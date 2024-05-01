MXLAN 2024: McAllen Convention Center to Spotlight Economic Strategies and Innovations

McAllen Gears Up for an Insightful International Economic Forum at MXLAN

This Friday, the McAllen Convention Center ballroom will transform into a hub of intellectual and strategic discussion as it hosts the highly anticipated International Economic Forum, part of the MXLAN festivities. From 8 AM to 2 PM, the event will feature a series of panels that explore various dimensions of economic development and strategic growth.

Cesar Rodriguez, the Director of Strategy for the City of McAllen, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming forum. “We have a robust lineup of panels and speakers ready to delve into key issues that affect both our local and global communities,” Rodriguez said.

The forum will kick off with the university leaders panel titled “Investing in Educated Human Capital.” Moderated by former Texas workforce commissioner Julian Alvarez, the panel will include Dr. Guy Bailey from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Rodney Rodriguez from South Texas College, and Mr. Manny Vela from Texas A&M Higher Education Center in McAllen. They will discuss initiatives for workforce development through education.

Following this, the bank leaders panel, moderated by Ron Garza from UTRGV, will focus on the future of banking, covering topics such as interest rates and cryptocurrency exchanges. Panelists include Larry Gonzalez from Plains Capital Bank, Adrian Villarreal from IBC Bank, Seby Victor Haddad from Lonestar National Bank, and Rene Avila from Texas Regional Bank.

Highlighting the global perspective, Dr. Belinda Roman, an economist from Saint Mary’s University recognized for her accurate economic predictions by the Wall Street Journal, will discuss the future of the McAllen Metropolitan Area. Additionally, international advisors will cover topics like the political landscape in Mexico and the concept of nearshoring, where companies set up operations close to the United States, particularly in Mexico.

The forum isn’t just for professionals; students and individuals interested in economic development, finance, and real estate are encouraged to attend. Admission is $100 per person or $2,500 for a table, with bookings available through direct contact at (956) 681-1001.

This International Economic Forum in McAllen is not just an event but a beacon for future economic strategy and collaboration, drawing experts and enthusiasts alike to discuss and shape the future of the region.