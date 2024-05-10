Celebrate Mother’s Day with Music at the Park in Mission

A Vibrant Celebration for Mothers and Families

As Mother’s Day approaches, the city of Mission is gearing up to host its beloved “Music at the Park” event, a festive celebration that combines community spirit with family-friendly fun. Set for Friday, May 10th, this event promises to be an enjoyable evening for all ages at LA Park, located at 801 Conway Avenue.

Musical Performances and Crafts

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy an array of performances, featuring talented students from local school districts. These live musical acts are a highlight, showcasing a diverse range of styles and genres that promise to have something for every taste. In addition to music, the event will offer various arts and crafts activities, perfect for keeping the kids engaged and entertained.

Food and Fun Under the Stars

“Music at the Park” is also a treat for food lovers, with numerous food vendors set to participate. From local delicacies to crowd favorites, the food offerings will ensure that attendees can enjoy a tasty bite while they soak in the music and community vibe. The inclusion of attractions like moon jams adds to the festive atmosphere, making it a perfect evening out for the family.

Community Spirit in Action

This event, held every second Friday of the month, is more than just a gathering; it is a testament to the strong community spirit of Mission. Completely free to the public, it is designed to provide a space where families can come together, enjoy quality time, and celebrate the important women in their lives on Mother’s Day.

Join the Celebration

For those interested in learning more about the event or planning their visit, additional information can be obtained by calling 956-580-8760. Whether you’re a Mission local or just visiting, this event promises to be a memorable part of your Mother’s Day weekend festivities.

URLs