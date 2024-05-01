Join the Fiesta: Weslaco’s Early Cinco de Mayo Celebration Welcomes All!

Weslaco’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration: A Cultural Feast for the Community

This Friday, the City of Weslaco is set to host a vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebration at Plus Retail Park, starting at five in the afternoon. The event promises a rich tapestry of cultural activities, from traditional music and dance performances to a variety of food that reflects the festive spirit of this beloved holiday.

Mayor Adrian Gonzalez extends a warm invitation to everyone, not just from Weslaco but also from neighboring communities, to join in the festivities. “I would like to invite everybody…to come join us so we can celebrate and watch our kids perform, sing, and dance, and just enjoy the family environment that we’re going to have on display for the Cinco de Mayo celebration,” said Mayor Gonzalez.

The celebration is not only a chance to enjoy the performances and culinary delights but also an opportunity for local vendors to participate in the event. Those interested in securing a vendor spot have until tomorrow to submit their applications at City Hall.

As the community gears up for this early Cinco de Mayo fiesta, attendees are encouraged to bring their family and friends to experience the joy and unity that such cultural events foster. Whether it’s savoring the food, enjoying the performances, or simply spending time with loved ones, the event promises something special for everyone.

For more details on the event or to apply as a vendor, please visit the City of Weslaco’s official website.