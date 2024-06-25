Countdown to Harlingen’s Freedom Fest: 4th of July Celebration Just Days Away

The countdown is on! Harlingen’s Freedom Fest, the highly anticipated 4th of July celebration, is just nine days away. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, kicking off next Thursday at 5 PM at Lon C. Hill Park.

Fun-Filled Activities and Attractions

The free event offers a variety of attractions and activities for all ages. Attendees can look forward to enjoying a beer garden, a diverse selection of food vendors, festival games, carnival rides, and a car show.

Live Music Performances

Adding to the festive atmosphere, there will be live music performances from renowned artists Gary Hobbs and Ram Herrera. Their performances are sure to be a highlight, bringing energy and excitement to the celebration.

Spectacular Fireworks Display

Of course, no 4th of July celebration would be complete without a grand fireworks show. As the night sky lights up, the spectacular display will serve as a perfect finale to the day’s festivities, offering a breathtaking sight for all attendees.

Join the Celebration

Whether you’re a local resident or visiting Harlingen for the holiday, Freedom Fest is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day. Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled day of activities, great food, and memorable entertainment.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this fantastic celebration. We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details

: Lon C. Hill Park, Harlingen, TX Admission: Free