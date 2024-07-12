Caught on Camera: Rio Grande City Police Ask for Public’s Help to Identify Vandals

Rio Grande City Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Criminal Mischief Suspects

The Rio Grande City Police Department (RGC PD) is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a criminal mischief incident captured on surveillance video. The incident occurred on July 5th, and the suspects’ actions were recorded on camera, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

How to Provide Information

If you have any information regarding the suspects or the incident, you are encouraged to contact the RGC Crime Stoppers at 488-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information provided leads to an arrest. The assurance of anonymity aims to encourage more people to step forward without fear of retaliation.

The Incident and Ongoing Investigation

The criminal mischief report, filed on July 5th, details actions that have caused significant concern within the community. While specifics of the damage have not been disclosed, the RGC PD emphasizes the importance of solving the case swiftly to prevent further incidents and maintain public safety.

The surveillance video is a critical piece of evidence in this investigation. The police department has released still images and clips from the footage in hopes that someone in the community will recognize the suspects and provide valuable information.

Community Involvement and Safety

Incidents like these highlight the importance of community involvement in maintaining public safety. The RGC PD is dedicated to working collaboratively with residents to address and resolve criminal activities. Public tips and cooperation often play a vital role in the success of such investigations.

For more information on this case or to view the surveillance footage, visit the Rio Grande City Police Department’s official website or contact their office directly.

