Brownsville PD Seeks Suspect in Aggravated Robbery at Stripes Store

The Brownsville Police Department is actively searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that took place on Saturday, June 15th, at a Stripes convenience store located near the 1100 block of International Boulevard.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the suspect, who was wearing a patterned shirt, approached the store’s clerk and claimed to have a gun. He then demanded several packs of cigarettes before fleeing the scene. The Brownsville PD has released an image of the suspect and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Community Assistance Needed

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect. If you have any information regarding this robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers. Your call will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

To provide information, please call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Police Appeal

The Brownsville Police Department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in solving crimes and ensuring public safety. By working together, residents and law enforcement can make the community a safer place.

For additional information and updates, follow the Brownsville PD on their official website and social media channels.

URLs