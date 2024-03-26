Authorities in Brownsville Hunt for Thieves Targeting H-E-B Locations

Brownsville police are on the lookout for several individuals captured on camera stealing cosmetics and groceries from various H-E-B stores in the area. The suspects, who were seen driving a black Chevy Malibu, have targeted multiple H-E-B locations in the region.

The thefts, which were caught on surveillance cameras, show the group entering each H-E-B store and allegedly stealing a variety of items. Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating these individuals. Anyone with information that could lead to their arrest is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-468-4777.

The theft spree has raised concerns among local residents and businesses, prompting a heightened sense of vigilance. H-E-B officials have expressed their cooperation with law enforcement in apprehending the suspects and preventing future incidents.

The Brownsville Police Department is actively investigating the thefts and is working to bring the perpetrators to justice. They remind the public to report any suspicious activity and to remain vigilant to help prevent similar crimes in the future.

As the investigation continues, authorities are hopeful that with the community’s assistance, they will be able to apprehend those responsible for these thefts and ensure the safety and security of local businesses and residents.