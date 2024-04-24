Weslaco Police Warn of Rising Scam Calls Demanding Cash and Personal Info

Weslaco Police Combat Rising Scam Call Epidemic

In an urgent warning to the community, the Weslaco Police Department has reported a significant increase in scam calls targeting local residents. These calls involve scammers fraudulently demanding cash and sensitive personal information under the threat of arrest.

Nature of the Scam Calls

According to the Weslaco PD, numerous residents have received calls where they are coerced into providing their Social Security numbers, birthdates, bank account details, and more. The scammers often pose as law enforcement or other government officials to lend credence to their fraudulent demands. “These calls are sophisticated, with scammers using threats and manipulation to prey on the vulnerable,” a Weslaco police spokesperson explained.

Police Response and Advice

The Weslaco Police emphasize that no legitimate agency, including the police, will ever call to demand money or personal information over the phone. “We urge everyone to remain vigilant. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and do not engage with the caller,” the spokesperson added. The department is actively investigating these incidents to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind these scam operations.

How to Protect Yourself

Residents are advised to protect themselves by never disclosing personal information over the phone unless they have initiated the call to a verified and trusted number. Additionally, anyone receiving such a call should report it to the Weslaco Police Department immediately, providing any details about the call and the caller’s number if possible.

Community Outreach

To combat this rising threat, Weslaco PD is conducting community outreach programs to educate residents about the dangers of scam calls and the importance of safeguarding personal information. These programs are designed to strengthen community resilience against such fraudulent activities.

Staying Informed

For ongoing updates and tips on protecting yourself from scams, residents can visit the Weslaco Police Department’s official website or attend scheduled community safety meetings. The fight against these fraudulent callers is a community effort, and staying informed is the first step towards safeguarding oneself and loved ones.

United Against Scams

As Weslaco faces a surge in scam calls, the community and police department are banding together to raise awareness and prevent further victimization. Education and vigilance are key as the city stands united against these deceptive threats.