Urgent Warning: Scammers Prey on Seniors Claiming to Be Relatives in Need

BBB Warns of Rising Scams Targeting Senior Citizens

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is sounding the alarm on a sophisticated scam operation targeting senior citizens across the country. These scammers are contacting elderly individuals, pretending to be their children or grandchildren, and claiming to need bail money urgently.

How the Scam Works

Scammers typically call their targets, creating a scenario where a family member—usually a child or grandchild—is in a dire situation requiring immediate financial assistance. The scammers’ goal is to tug at the heartstrings of their victims, pushing them to act quickly and without thinking. To facilitate the transfer of funds, scammers specifically request payment through applications like CashApp or WhatsApp, which make it particularly difficult for victims to recover their money once sent.

BBB’s Advice to the Public

The BBB advises seniors and their families to be vigilant and skeptical of any unsolicited calls that ask for money, especially under pressure. “It’s crucial to verify the caller’s identity by hanging up and calling back on a known phone number for that family member,” says a BBB representative. Furthermore, the BBB stresses the importance of not sharing any personal or financial information over the phone unless the identity of the caller can be absolutely verified.

Steps to Take if You Encounter This Scam

Victims of this scam or those who suspect suspicious activity should immediately contact the BBB through their helpline at 969-1804 or visit their website to report the incident at bbb.org/scamtracker. Reporting these incidents can help prevent further victimization and assist in tracking down the perpetrators.

Community Awareness and Education

To combat this ongoing issue, the BBB is working closely with community centers, senior citizen groups, and local law enforcement to spread awareness about this and similar scams. Workshops and informational sessions are being offered to educate seniors about the importance of safeguarding their personal information and recognizing the signs of a scam.

Final Thoughts

As these scams continue to evolve, staying informed and cautious is the best defense against potential fraudsters. The BBB encourages families to discuss these types of scams with their elderly loved ones and to set up protocols for verifying emergencies should they supposedly arise.

Stay Vigilant Against Fraud

In the fight against scams targeting senior citizens, knowledge and caution are paramount. The BBB continues its efforts to educate the public on recognizing and reporting fraudulent activities to protect our community’s most vulnerable members.