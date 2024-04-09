Edinburg City Attorney Omar Ochoa Steps Down to Focus on Private Practice

Edinburg City Attorney Omar Ochoa, known for his commitment to open government and legal transparency, is concluding his tenure of over five years to concentrate on his flourishing private legal practice. Ochoa has been instrumental in keeping the public informed about state laws and policies concerning the right-to-know, ensuring transparency in government activities.

As the chief legal advisor, Ochoa has served the mayor, city councilmembers, and various city departments, earning a reputation as a champion of open government. He has regularly published news stories and updates, reaching over a thousand South Texas leaders and various media outlets since March 2019.

Under Ochoa’s guidance, Edinburg has been at the forefront of open government, with initiatives like broadcasting city council meetings and making agenda packets readily available online. His efforts have ensured that citizens are well-informed about their government’s actions.

Ochoa’s deep roots in Edinburg, coupled with his distinguished educational and professional background, have greatly contributed to his success. Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. expressed gratitude for Ochoa’s invaluable service and leadership, highlighting the city’s consideration of transitioning to an in-house full-time attorney.

As Ochoa prepares to depart from public service, he reflects on the honor of serving his hometown and the achievements made during his tenure. The city will soon begin the process of finding a suitable replacement, with Ochoa continuing to serve until a successor is appointed.

For more information on Edinburg’s commitment to open government and transparency, visit the city’s official website and the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation’s resources page.

The community awaits the next chapter in Ochoa’s career as he shifts his focus to his private law firm, the Omar Ochoa Law Firm, while remaining an active and engaged member of the Edinburg community.

For further details on Ochoa’s contributions and the city’s open government initiatives, visit Omar Ochoa Law Firm and explore the wealth of information available through the Texas Public Information Act and the Texas Open Meeting Act at the Texas Comptroller’s website and the Texas Attorney General’s website, respectively.

(Story by David Diaz from the Titans of Texas Legislature)