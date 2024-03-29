Veterans Commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day with Heartwarming Easter Event

VFW Post 2369 is commemorating Vietnam War Veterans Day in a special way this year, with an Easter egg hunt and fundraiser for the children of veterans. The event, scheduled for Friday, promises to be a fun-filled day with plenty of activities for families to enjoy.

“We wanted to do something special to honor our Vietnam War veterans and their families,” said John Smith, commander of VFW Post 2369. “This event is a way for us to show our appreciation for their service and sacrifice.”

The Easter egg hunt will take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with dinner served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Families are invited to join in the festivities, which will also include hot dogs, refreshments, and a chance to win a Bower Blower chainsaw combo in a raffle.

Raffle tickets are $5 each, and all proceeds will be donated to post 2369. “We’re hoping to raise a lot of money for a good cause,” said Smith. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and support our veterans.”

The event will be held at the James and Nikki Row Post 2369, located at [insert link to foxrgv.tv here]. Families and friends are encouraged to attend and show their support for Vietnam War veterans and their families.