Valley Faces Worsening Drought: Water Restrictions and Legislative Actions

The current drought conditions in our region have continued to worsen, causing significant concern among local officials. Despite receiving some rain, it has not been enough to alleviate the severe drought conditions. Guillermo Rio, a reporter, spoke to officials about the measures being taken to address this critical situation.

The City of Elsa recently highlighted the concerning water levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs, which have prompted authorities to issue water restrictions to conserve water. As of June, the Falcon Dam is only 9.8% full, while Amistad Reservoir stands at 26.3% capacity.

During a recent visit to the Valley, U.S. Senator John Cornyn addressed the issue, stating that the State Department is in contact with the Mexican government to ensure they meet their water-sharing responsibilities. U.S. legislators have prepared an appropriations bill to pressure Mexico into compliance, warning that their funding could be affected if they fail to fulfill their duties.

“Mexico has had the election. It will be interesting to see what the new president, who will probably take office in October, will do. But we’re hoping we can solve this before then,” said U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of District 28.

Today, Cuellar successfully secured language in the appropriations bill to ensure that Mexico complies with its water-sharing obligations. If the drought conditions continue to worsen, stage three water restrictions could be implemented across the Valley. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

For now, residents are urged to adhere to the current water restrictions and practice conservation measures to help manage the limited water resources.