Hidalgo County Faces Severe Drought: Water Restrictions and Rising Bills Ahead

With temperatures hitting triple digits and minimal rainfall in the region, Hidalgo County is bracing for a severe drought as summer approaches. The water reservoirs at Falcon and Amistad have dropped to historic low levels, prompting local authorities to prepare for the worst. The situation has led to stricter water restrictions and potential increases in water bills for residents.

Historic Low Water Levels

This year, the water levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs have reached alarming lows. Falcon’s levels have dropped to single digits, a historic low that underscores the severity of the current drought. Several cities in the Valley have already implemented stage two water restrictions to manage the dwindling supply.

Water Restrictions and Rising Bills

Ricardo Saldana, Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator, highlighted the impact of the drought on local water usage and billing. “Already imposing fines, but they may impose, you know, in a different manner by the number of gallons you use. If you go over a certain amount of gallons you use, your rate is going to increase,” Saldana explained. These measures are aimed at conserving water and ensuring that residents adhere to the restrictions.

Extended Disaster Declaration

In response to the dire conditions, County Judge Richard Cortez has indefinitely extended Hidalgo County’s disaster declaration. This move is intended to mobilize resources and support from state and federal officials. Cortez has also reached out to the Mexican government, urging them to share their water resources with the U.S. to help mitigate the crisis.

Federal Involvement and Challenges

Senator John Cornyn addressed the ongoing efforts to negotiate water sharing between the U.S. and Mexico. In a press statement, Cornyn noted that negotiations have so far failed to produce a solution. This highlights the complex nature of international water agreements and the challenges faced by local authorities in securing additional resources.

As Hidalgo County grapples with unprecedented drought conditions, residents must prepare for stricter water restrictions and potential increases in their water bills. The extended disaster declaration and ongoing negotiations underscore the urgency of the situation. With summer just around the corner, the community’s resilience and cooperation will be crucial in navigating this water crisis.

