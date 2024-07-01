Urgent: Silver Alert Activated for Elsa Woman, 79, with Dementia, Last Seen Near Home

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Elsa Woman, Rosa Alva Cepeda, Suffering from Dementia

Elsa police have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Rosa Alva Cepeda, who was last seen near her home on Wednesday evening. Rosa suffers from dementia, heightening concerns for her well-being and safety.

Urgent Search Efforts

The activation of the Silver Alert underscores the urgency of locating Rosa Alva Cepeda. Community members are urged to report any information that could lead to her whereabouts by contacting the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.

Community Assistance Needed

Authorities emphasize the crucial role of community assistance in swiftly locating missing persons, especially those vulnerable due to medical conditions like dementia. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information promptly.

Family and Public Concern

Rosa Alva Cepeda’s disappearance has sparked widespread concern among family members and the local community. Elsa PD is coordinating search efforts and utilizing all available resources to ensure her safe return.

Anyone with information on Rosa Alva Cepeda’s location is urged to contact Elsa PD immediately. The Silver Alert serves as a critical tool in mobilizing public support and resources to aid in the search and rescue efforts.

As the search continues, Elsa police and concerned community members remain committed to locating Rosa Alva Cepeda swiftly and safely. The activation of the Silver Alert underscores the collective effort to protect vulnerable individuals and reunite them with their families.