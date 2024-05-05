Stolen Vehicle Alert: Rio Grande Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect

Authorities in Rio Grande City are appealing to the community for help identifying a woman linked to a vehicle theft reported on March 27th. The local police department is calling for anyone with information that could lead to her arrest to come forward. She will be shown on screen in a public service announcement to help the public recognize her.

The police department encourages anyone who may recognize the woman or have details about her location to contact Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers by dialing (956) 488-8477. Callers will remain anonymous, and any leads provided could be pivotal in resolving the investigation.

This request is a critical step in enlisting the support of the Rio Grande community to ensure public safety and assist local law enforcement in apprehending those responsible for criminal activities. Community collaboration can be crucial in identifying suspects and preventing future offenses.

The Rio Grande Police Department has been actively investigating the stolen vehicle case, and they remain hopeful that with community assistance, the suspect will be apprehended soon.

For additional information or updates on ongoing investigations and initiatives, the community is encouraged to visit the Rio Grande City Police Department’s social media channels or website.

