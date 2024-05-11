Rising Road Fatalities: Texas Sees Increase in Deadly Crashes, Motorcyclists at Risk

A Troubling Trend in Traffic Fatalities

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has reported a concerning rise in traffic fatalities within the Far District, with recent figures showing an increase from 236 accidents resulting in ten deaths in 2022 to 249 fatal crashes in 2023. These statistics underscore a troubling trend that calls for urgent action to enhance road safety, particularly for motorcyclists.

National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and TxDOT is seizing this opportunity to urge all motorists to exercise greater caution. The campaign’s message is clear: motorcyclists are not just anonymous figures on bikes; they are parents, children, and loved ones. In 2022, Texas roads witnessed the tragic deaths of 599 motorcycle riders, with over 2,400 sustaining serious injuries.

The Exalt Campaign: Educating and Protecting Riders

One rider dies every day on Texas roads, a stark statistic that the Exalt campaign aims to change. This initiative focuses on sharing safety tips and raising awareness about the dangers motorcyclists face, particularly at intersections where a third of fatal motorcycle crashes occur. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, provide ample space to motorcycles, and most crucially, look twice before turning at intersections.

Driving Safely Around Motorcycles

The Exalt campaign emphasizes several key behaviors that can significantly reduce the risk of accidents involving motorcyclists:

Always check mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles, especially when changing lanes or turning at intersections. Maintain Safe Distances: Keep a safe following distance when driving behind a motorcycle to allow enough time to react to unexpected situations.

Keep a safe following distance when driving behind a motorcycle to allow enough time to react to unexpected situations. Be Predictable: Use turn signals and avoid sudden lane changes or maneuvers that could startle nearby motorcyclists.

Community Involvement in Road Safety

Authorities are calling on all drivers to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings. By adopting safer driving practices, every motorist can contribute to reducing the number of fatalities and injuries on the roads. The community’s collective effort in respecting and protecting motorcyclists will go a long way in ensuring that the streets are safer for everyone.

As we continue to observe Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, let us all commit to being more cautious and considerate on the roads. It is not just a courtesy but a responsibility we share to safeguard lives and prevent further tragedies.