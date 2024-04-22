TXDot Warns: Move Over or Slow Down to Avoid Fines and Save Lives

Texas Drivers Alert: Move Over Law Enforcement Intensifies

In response to a worrying increase in roadside accidents, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDot) is ramping up efforts this April and May to enforce the state’s ‘Move Over or Slow Down’ law. This initiative is crucial for the safety of roadside workers and emergency responders across the state.

The Importance of the Move Over Law

The Move Over Law mandates that drivers must shift over one lane when passing by any vehicle with flashing lights that is stopped on the side of the road. If moving over isn’t possible due to traffic conditions, drivers are required to slow down by at least 20 miles below the speed limit. This simple act can significantly decrease the risk of accidents involving stationary emergency vehicles and personnel.

Campaign Details

TXDot officials are dedicated to educating drivers about the importance of this law through various outreach activities. The campaign includes distributing educational materials, social media engagement, and community events, all aimed at reinforcing the message that adhering to this law is essential for everyone’s safety.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with the Move Over Law is not taken lightly. Drivers caught ignoring this regulation may face hefty fines up to $2,000, and in severe cases, possible jail time. “Our goal isn’t to penalize drivers, but to ensure that everyone is safe on our roads,” a TXDot spokesperson emphasized.

The Broader Impact

By adhering to the Move Over Law, drivers contribute to a safer environment for those who work on or near roads. This law is not just a guideline—it’s a critical measure to protect lives. Every driver’s commitment to this rule can have a direct impact on reducing the number of accidents and fatalities involving emergency and maintenance workers.

How You Can Help

TXDot urges all Texas drivers to stay vigilant and respect the Move Over Law. Awareness and compliance are key to making Texas roads safer for everyone, especially those exposed to high-risk conditions while performing their duties.

For more information on the Move Over Law and safe driving practices, please visit:

As TXDot continues its campaign, it remains hopeful that increased awareness will lead to better compliance and fewer accidents, making Texas roads safer for all.

Commit to Road Safety

For details on road safety programs or to report unsafe driving, contact TXDot at (800) 558-9368. Your awareness and action are crucial for ensuring safety on Texas roads.