Police Hunt for Heber Emmanuel Torres, Suspected in Multiple Vehicle Thefts

McAllen PD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Suspected Vehicle Thief Heber Emmanuel Torres

McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Heber Emmanuel Torres, an Edinburg resident who is a suspect in multiple stolen vehicle cases. According to police reports, Torres is believed to have stolen a black GMC Sierra from the 800 block of Robin Avenue.

Torres was last seen crossing into Mexico with the stolen truck. Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

The McAllen PD emphasizes the importance of community assistance in apprehending Torres to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety. Any tips or information provided to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous, and those with useful information may be eligible for a reward.

