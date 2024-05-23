Brownsville PD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Suspects in Stolen GMC Sierra

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man and woman involved in the theft of a black 2020 GMC Sierra. The vehicle was stolen from a house on Lovell Street on Saturday, April 13th.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, the suspects, a man and a woman, stole the black 2020 GMC Sierra from a residential property. The incident occurred on Lovell Street, and the vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Public Assistance Needed

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects or the stolen vehicle to come forward. If you recognize the individuals or have any details that could aid the investigation, please contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers.

Contact Information

You can reach Brownsville Crime Stoppers by dialing (956) 546-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and any information provided could be crucial in locating the suspects and recovering the stolen vehicle.

Community’s Role

The Brownsville Police Department relies on the community’s support to solve crimes and maintain public safety. Your cooperation can make a significant difference in ensuring justice is served and preventing future incidents.