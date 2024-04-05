Texans Advised to Heed Safety Measures During Upcoming Solar Eclipse

AUSTIN — As a historic total solar eclipse approaches, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is actively preparing Texans and out-of-state visitors for the celestial event slated to darken skies from 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM on Monday, April 8. DPS is encouraging everyone to follow essential safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

This rare astronomical occurrence is set to draw millions of observers. To effectively manage the expected influx, DPS has joined forces with local entities in 83 counties along the eclipse’s path, implementing measures to safeguard an estimated 1.1 million visitors in addition to Texas residents.

DPS anticipates offering comprehensive support, tailored to the requirements of communities and state partners. Assistance will range from directing traffic, operating Emergency Operations Centers, and conducting patrols in areas with significant traffic, to providing swift emergency responses when needed.

Residents looking for tailored plans in their locale are advised to reach out to local emergency management or law enforcement agencies for detailed information.

Eclipse Viewing Safety Recommendations:

Motorists are advised against stopping on roads or driving with eclipse glasses. Instead, find a safe area to view the phenomenon.

Vehicles should have their headlights on during the eclipse due to the anticipated low-light conditions, as required by Texas law when visibility is less than 1,000 feet.

Travelers should anticipate delays, consider carpooling to minimize traffic, and maintain ample distance between vehicles.

Develop a communication strategy with family and friends, as the expected large gatherings may temporarily strain cell phone networks.

Ensure your vehicle has a full gas tank and is stocked with necessities like water and snacks.

Practice patience and courtesy on the roads to contribute to everyone’s safety during this significant event.

As we prepare to witness this momentous event, DPS urges all to adhere to these guidelines for a safe and memorable solar eclipse viewing experience.

