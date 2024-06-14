Music Legend Johnny Canales Passes Away at 77

The music world is mourning the loss of a legend. Johnny Canales, the beloved singer and host of the iconic Johnny Canales Show, passed away yesterday at the age of 77. The announcement was made on Facebook by his wife, Nora Canales.

Canales is widely credited with introducing viewers to a 13-year-old Selena Quintanilla on his Diana variety show in the mid-eighties. His platform helped launch the careers of hundreds of musicians, making him a pivotal figure in the music industry.

The cause of death has not yet been released. Johnny Canales’ contributions to music and entertainment have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

Born and raised in Texas, Canales’ influence extended beyond his music and television show. He was a mentor and a champion for many aspiring musicians, providing them with a stage to showcase their talent.

Fans and colleagues alike have expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to Canales, remembering him not only for his professional achievements but also for his warmth and generosity.

As we remember Johnny Canales, we celebrate his life and the countless ways he enriched the world of music and entertainment. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the artists he inspired and the music he helped create.