Join Mujeres Unidas for a Self-Defense Workshop During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Mujeres Unidas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, is observing Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a self-defense seminar. The seminar aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to defend themselves from potential attackers.

“We believe that self-defense is an important tool for everyone, especially during Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” said Maria Lopez, program director at Mujeres Unidas. “This seminar will not only teach physical techniques but also promote awareness and prevention.”

The self-defense seminar will take place on Wednesday, April 6th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Landmark on Tower. Garcia, a martial arts instructor, will be leading the seminar and teaching participants personal defense strategies.

“This workshop is important because it teaches us how to protect ourselves and promotes personal defense,” said Lopez. “We encourage anyone interested in learning these skills to attend.”

Those interested in attending the self-defense seminar can sign up by calling (956) 630-4878. The event is open to all and aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to learn and practice self-defense techniques.