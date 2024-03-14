A Fresh Start: Nonprofit Constructs New Home for Deserving Mission Family

Buckner International’s Heartfelt Mission: Building a New Home for Mission Family

By Samantha Ruiz, Fox News

In the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, a beacon of hope shines brightly for families in need, thanks to the tireless efforts of Buckner International. This Christian nonprofit organization has embarked on a noble mission to provide healthy housing for families, and the Galarza-Reyes family is the latest beneficiary of their generosity.

For over 15 years, Buckner International has been at the forefront of serving children, families, and vulnerable individuals through its Healthy Housing Program. By offering modular homes constructed with the help of dedicated volunteers, the organization aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for families to thrive.

The journey to homeownership with Buckner is transformative. Families undergo a rigorous process that includes family coaching and educational classes. Only upon graduating from this program can they apply for a home, ensuring they are well-prepared for the responsibilities that come with it.

Chris Griffiths, a member of the Valley Ranch Baptist Church, is one of the many volunteers who have traveled to the valley to lend a helping hand. “It brings me great joy to be here,” Griffiths shared. “The Lord calls us to serve people, and it’s a love of ours to serve the people in the valley.”

The Galarza-Reyes family, currently living in a damaged mobile home, is eagerly awaiting the completion of their new residence. The family of five expressed their gratitude, saying, “We feel overwhelmed and very happy that our daughters will have a safe home to grow up in. Thanks to all the volunteers, they have worked so hard and are almost done with the structure of the house.”

Buckner International’s impact extends beyond the construction of homes. It is a testament to the power of community, faith, and compassion in action. For those inspired to contribute, whether through volunteering or donations, further information can be found on their website, Buckner.org, or by calling 956-583-2041.

As the Galarza-Reyes family looks forward to a brighter future in their new home, Buckner International continues its mission, one family at a time, building not just houses, but hope and opportunities for a better life.