Angels of Love: Empowering Women Survivors of Domestic Violence with a Two-Day Conference

Next month, Angels of Love is set to celebrate and empower women through a special two-day conference aimed at supporting survivors of domestic violence. The conference, aptly named Angels of Love, is more than just an event; it’s a mission-driven initiative to raise funds for a much-needed shelter for women.

The driving force behind this noble cause is Adella, the founder of Angels of Love, whose heart is deeply committed to helping women who have endured domestic violence. “There’s not enough room in existing programs, and we need more facilities to keep these women safe,” she explains. The upcoming conference is a crucial step in raising awareness and funds to make this shelter a reality.

Scheduled for April 5th and 6th, the event promises to be a powerful gathering of women from all walks of life. The first day will feature an empowerment conference, where speakers will touch on various topics such as financial literacy and personal empowerment. However, the highlight of the event is the survivors’ luncheon on the second day. “This is the most incredible part,” says Adella, “as women who have survived domestic violence will share their testimonies and journeys to recovery.”

The conference will be held at the Radisson Hotel, providing a space for women to feel supported and empowered. Sara, a spokesperson for the event, emphasizes the importance of community support, stating, “A lot of amazing women are ready to fight for you if you are going through domestic violence. We would like to have you join us in this battle of helping women fight their way out of this tough situation.”

For those interested in attending or supporting the cause, information can be found on the Angels of Love Facebook page, where a QR code and contact details are available. The conference is not just an event; it’s a call to action for the community to come together and support women in their fight against domestic violence.

The Angels of Love conference is a beacon of hope and empowerment for women who have faced the darkness of domestic violence. By attending, supporting, or simply spreading the word, you can be part of a movement that seeks to provide safety, support, and a brighter future for women in need.

https://www.facebook.com/angelsoflovergv

https://angelsoflove.love/