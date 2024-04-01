Mission Enacts Ordinance to Protect Children from Registered Sex Offenders

In a proactive move to safeguard the city’s children, Mission has introduced a new measure aimed at keeping registered sex offenders at bay. Ordinance 5461, championed by Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres, came into effect on March 26th and seeks to enhance the safety of the city’s youngest residents.

The ordinance restricts Mission’s more than 100 registered sex offenders from approaching areas and events where children are present. This includes occasions such as Halloween and other child-oriented holidays, as well as city events that attract a large number of children, like those held at the Boys and Girls Club.

“Basically, it prevents these individuals from even coming close to these facilities and protects our children from any of these individuals,” stated Chief Torres. Mission now joins a list of Rio Grande Valley cities, including Brownsville, McAllen, and Edinburg, that have already implemented similar protective measures.

Any individual found violating the ordinance will face a penalty, with fines reaching up to $500. Mission PD is urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by dialing (956) 584-5000.

As the community welcomes this new ordinance, it reinforces Mission’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment for its children. For more information on local safety initiatives, visit foxrgv.tv.