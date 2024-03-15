Empowering Women’s Voices: Alexandra Llanos and Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza’s Inspiring Journeys

In honor of International Women’s Month, we celebrate the achievements of two remarkable women: Alexandra Llanos, a student at UT-Austin, and Norie Gonzalez Garza, the first female mayor of Mission, Texas. Their stories are testaments to the power of determination and the impact of strong female role models.

Alexandra Llanos has been recognized as the Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of America and named a woman making history by the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas. As a first-generation student, Llanos is determined to pave her own path in higher education and pursue her dreams. “I hope to continue my work with the Boys and Girls Club, advocating for the youth and sharing my story to let other Latino women and people know that they can also have an uprising and be successful in their professional lives,” she says.

On the other hand, Norie Gonzalez Garza’s journey from a biology graduate to Mission’s first woman mayor is equally inspiring. With a career spanning real estate and public service, including 15 years on the city council, Gonzalez Garza has been instrumental in driving infrastructure and drainage projects in Mission. “We’ve done a lot at the City of Mission… We’re almost 100% completed with our drainage projects, which is amazing,” she proudly shares.

For Gonzalez Garza, family remains her greatest accomplishment. “I have four children that I’m very proud of. They all have professional careers and are doing very well. To me, that’s my greatest accomplishment in life,” she reflects. Despite the challenges of her role as mayor, she remains positive and committed to the continued development of the region.

Both Llanos and Gonzalez Garza are inspired by the strong women in their lives. Gonzalez Garza, in particular, looks up to her grandmothers, her mother, and political role models like former Texas Governor Ann Richards. She encourages young women to follow their dreams, saying, “If it’s in your heart and it’s in your dream, you can accomplish it. Reach for the stars, but keep your feet on the ground.”

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, the stories of Alexandra Llanos and Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza remind us of the power of perseverance and the importance of female leadership. Their journeys inspire us to dream big and work tirelessly towards our goals, no matter the obstacles.