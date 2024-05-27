Mission CISD Enhances School Security with AI-Based System

In response to the increasing number of school shooting incidents and threats, Mission CISD is taking significant steps to enhance security on its campuses. The district is implementing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system designed to detect firearms and weapons, ensuring a rapid response to potential threats.

Reducing Response Times

Stressful situations often cause delays in dialing 911. The new AI system aims to eliminate this delay by integrating advanced technology into Mission CISD schools. The system’s cameras can detect weapons on individuals before they enter the campus, sending an alert to 911 within seconds.

“You want to get that one track. So we’re looking at 3 to 5 seconds. When we talk about 120 seconds, that’s been a study done by the DOJ. In every school shooting, it’s taken that long to get 911 to respond. This is why it’s very important that we integrate with 911 because they get it simultaneously rather than waiting for the administrator to call 911, they get the alert at the very same time,” explained a district official.

Advanced Detection and Reporting

The AI-based software, known as Angel Protection, not only identifies weapons but also pinpoints the suspect’s location and provides their description. This critical information is shared quickly with first responders, ensuring a swift and coordinated response.

“This new program, Angel Protection, provides weapon recognition through our cameras. We’ve implemented that here at the district. The information is shared quickly with our first responders,” the official added.

Context and Need for Enhanced Security

According to USA Bank.org, there have been 783 school shootings resulting in deaths or injuries since 2000. The recent anniversary of the Uvalde shooting, the deadliest public school shooting in Texas, underscores the urgent need for improved security measures in schools.

Additional Security Measures

In addition to the AI-based system, Mission CISD is installing silent alarms to be ready for any type of emergency. These alarms will further enhance the district’s ability to respond promptly and effectively to potential threats.

By integrating advanced technology and proactive measures, Mission CISD is taking significant steps to protect its students and staff, ensuring a safer learning environment.