New Secondary Inspection Opens at Roma Port of Entry

New Secondary Inspection Station Opens at Roma Port of Entry

This morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of Entry in the city of Roma inaugurated a new secondary inspection station. This significant upgrade was made possible with the help of funds secured by Congressman Henry Cuellar, aiming to alleviate congestion and enhance security at the busy port.

Enhanced Facilities and Technology

The new facility boasts several key features designed to streamline operations and improve efficiency. It includes overflow parking, one cold bay, 11 drive bays, and state-of-the-art technology. Congressman Cuellar emphasized the importance of these advancements, stating, “The new technology, the non-intrusive technology. We’ve added millions of dollars and billions of dollars over the years for non-intrusive technologies.”

These technological upgrades are expected to enhance the inspection process, making it quicker and more thorough, which is crucial for handling the increasing volume of commercial traffic.

Addressing Congestion

The Roma Port of Entry is a critical juncture for commercial crossings. Last year, the port saw a total of 36,000 commercial crossings. With the new facilities and improved infrastructure, officials are optimistic about surpassing 50,000 crossings this year. The secondary inspection station is a crucial addition to manage this growth and ensure smooth and efficient operations.

Community and Economic Impact

The opening of this new inspection station is not just about improving traffic flow; it also signifies a commitment to economic growth and community well-being. By easing congestion and improving efficiency at the port, local businesses and the broader economy are likely to benefit from increased trade and reduced wait times.

Future Outlook

The new secondary inspection station at the Roma Port of Entry represents a significant step forward in border management. As commercial traffic continues to grow, the integration of advanced technology and expanded facilities will play a crucial role in maintaining security and efficiency.

For more updates on this development and other local news, stay tuned to Fox News.

