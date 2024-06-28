Manhunt Underway: Cameron County Pursues Fugitive in Double Murder Case

Urgent: Cameron County Seeks Double Murder Suspect Mario Gonzalez San Roman

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has launched a manhunt for Mario Gonzalez San Roman, wanted in connection with the brutal 2013 murders of Homero de los Santos and Lanette Lorena Gonzalez. The victims were tragically found beaten to death at a residence on the 2300 block of Highway 281 in San Benito.

Fugitive Status

Authorities believe Mario Gonzalez San Roman fled to Mexico following the murders. Efforts to locate and apprehend him have been ongoing, with law enforcement agencies urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Call for Public Assistance

Cameron County Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s help in locating Mario Gonzalez San Roman. Those who have any information regarding his current location are urged to contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 350-5551. Callers may remain anonymous, and any information provided could be crucial in apprehending the suspect.

Investigation Details

The double murder case remains an active investigation, with authorities working diligently to gather evidence and follow leads. The discovery of the victims’ bodies shocked the San Benito community, prompting a renewed effort to bring justice to their families.

Community Response

The community’s cooperation in providing tips and information has been instrumental in advancing the investigation. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information to law enforcement promptly.

Conclusion

As the search for Mario Gonzalez San Roman continues, Cameron County authorities emphasize the importance of public assistance in apprehending the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 350-5551. Together, we can help bring closure to the families affected by this tragic crime.

URLs