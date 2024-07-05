Double Murder Suspects on the Run: Authorities Seek Public’s Help

Manhunt Continues: Cameron County’s Most Wanted Brothers Flee to Mexico

Two of Cameron County’s top ten most wanted fugitives, Odilon Gutierrez and Enrique Kiko Gutierrez, are still on the run after being implicated in a double murder earlier this year. Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the brothers, who are considered armed and dangerous.

The Crime and Investigation

The Gutierrez brothers are wanted for the brutal double murder of two county residents that took place in late January. Investigators believe that after committing the heinous crime, the pair fled to Mexico to avoid capture. Despite ongoing efforts, the brothers have managed to elude authorities.

Cameron County law enforcement officials have been working tirelessly to track down the fugitives. The brothers’ escape to Mexico has complicated the investigation, but authorities remain determined to bring them to justice.

Public’s Role and Safety Concerns

Given the brothers’ dangerous status, the Cameron County Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward. Citizens are advised not to approach the suspects but to immediately report any sightings or relevant information to authorities.

If you have any information regarding Odilon and Enrique Kiko Gutierrez, please contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551. Tips can remain anonymous, and any information provided could be crucial in ensuring the safety of the community and apprehending these fugitives.